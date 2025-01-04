Fortnite x Adidas Peely Collab Reportedly Coming Soon

One of the most recognizable parts of Fortnite are its signature characters, including the living breathing banana known as Peely. Like just about anything players want to spend real-life money on, Peely has made appearances in many iterations of in-game skins for players to dress up their avatar in various game modes. Whether fans want to be a colorful banana split or a banana in a suit, Fortnite aims to deliver. But until now, the closest thing to Peely in real life has been a standard, non-branded banana costume.

Despite getting into hot water over their in-game sales model, Fortnite is still going strong. With a dedicated fan base and ever growing number of game modes to choose from, Fortnite shows no signs of slowing down in 2025. In fact, there’s a Fortnite for just about any gamer, from the popular Battle Royale to the survival based LEGO Fortnite and beyond. But for some, having all the goods in-game isn’t quite enough. And that’s where Fortnite-inspired merch comes in.

Peely is already the star of a few existing IRL Fortnite merch items, included officially liscenced t-shirts and sweatshirts available at fandom shops like BoxLunch or Hot Topic. But, according to a recent leak, Peely may soon be available as a real life, honest to banana pair of shoes.

ADIDAS x FORTNITE "Peely" SHOES COMING SOON 😭



These will be sold in REAL LIFE @ March 22, and most likely in the game too. [VIA @Loolo_WRLD & @jimmylongnose] pic.twitter.com/so8fZoSEag — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 3, 2025

The intel comes from leak-sharing X account @HYPEX, who credits leak accounts @Loolo_WRLD and @jimmylongnose for the info. According to the post, real-life Peely-inspired shoes will be launching as part of a collab between Fortnite and athletics wear brand Adidas. They will allegedly arrive in March of this year as a real-life item for those who’ve always yearned of wearing yellow shoes that resemble a partially peeled banana. There’s an image to back up the claim, and the shoes do bear an impressive resemblance to the beloved Fortnite character indeed.

Fortnite x Adidas Collab Makes Running Shoes Fun Again

Some images suggest that the Peely shoes will “peel back” to reveal more standard-looking athletic kicks that would be more appropriate for a long training run than the peel-covered version. The leaker also speculates that the shoes may be available as an in-game purchase to coincide with the real-life release. While this isn’t confirmed, it seems an obvious choice to let gamers match their real-life kicks to their in-game ones if they’ve got the IRL and V-bucks to spare for it.

All Adidas Shoes X fortnite releasing on March 22 2025! pic.twitter.com/7wGO4KEx4H — Salah (@SalahLeaks) January 3, 2025

In addition to the Peely shoes, @SalahLeaks shared images of several other Fortnite-inspired kicks that will be part of the upcoming collaboration. Other featured designs include shoes modeled on the character Fishstick and general Fortnite designs like Victory Crown and Battle Bus Black. For those who’ve always yearned to have a pair of eyes staring at those they leave behind on the run, those Fishstick shoes may well be the way to go.

Whether this collab between Fortnite and Adidas will include additional athletic wear items inspired by the game remains to be seen. But at any rate, Fortnite fans are about to have some interesting footwear options for those IRL adventures when they feel like putting down the controller for a little while.