Fortnite Gets New Star Wars Outfits

In just under a week’s time, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in theaters, bringing the saga of the Skywalker clan to its conclusion. Naturally, the film has a number of ongoing promotions to get fans excited, ranging from Funko Pops, to McDonald’s Happy Meals, and more. The biggest tie-in, however, might just be with the game Fortnite. A steady stream of Star Wars content has come to Fortnite over the last few weeks, and that will continue with the release of a trio of new skins: Rey, Finn and a Sith Trooper! The outfits are available in the game’s Item Shop now!

They’re back, and in greater numbers. Get the Rey, Finn and Sith Trooper Outfits in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/zh6xJSj6Ct — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 13, 2019

It truly speaks to the popularity of Fortnite that Disney has used the game so much for promotional purposes. Last month, Stormtrooper skins were added to the game, and on December 14th, an exclusive clip from The Rise of Skywalker will premiere in Fortnite. While Fortnite has certainly been used to build hype for films in the past, Star Wars is an entirely different animal. It’s one of the biggest brands in the world, and will likely gross a hefty amount of money for Disney when it opens in theaters next weekend. As Fortnite‘s userbase continues to grow, it will be interesting to see if more brands embrace these sorts of tie-in events.

Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite has quickly grown into one of the biggest games in the world. Released in 2017, Fortnite has won a plethora of awards since, including Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards 2018. With a number of registered users in the hundreds of millions, the game is an unabashed cultural phenomenon. While Star Wars can certainly say the same thing, time will tell if Fortnite manages to find the same type of staying power.

The skins for Rey, Finn, and the Sith Trooper can be acquired for 1500 V-bucks each. The Rise of Skywalker clip will air on Saturday in Fortnite‘s Risky Reels area at 2 p.m. ET.

