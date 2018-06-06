Fortnite Getting a New Balance Update

Epic Games’ Fortnite has been quite busy with new additions left and right, but the team is keeping balancing in mind as well. The company recently posted a new update talking about what the latest update will bring to the table.

The developer noted, “Shortly we’ll be pushing a few adjustments live. We are making the following changes to address a few top concerns, including: Rocket Launcher and Grenade Launcher dominance in the late game, Minigun effectiveness, and overall resource availability. We will be closely monitoring these changes when they are live to assess the impact and re-adjust as necessary.”

As far as the balance changes that are coming, fans can look forward to the following once the update goes live in a few hours:

Supply Llama

Decreased material stacks from 500 to 200 per resource.



Explosive Ammo removed.

Damage fall-off vs. structures removed for Rifles, SMGs, Pistols, and LMGs.

Floor loot materials adjusted

Material drop chances in floor loot reduced by 33%.



Material stack sizes in floor loot reduced by 33%.

Ammo availability adjusted

Light Ammo stack sizes increased from 12 to 18.



Explosive Ammo availability decreased 50%.

Minigun adjusted

Accuracy increased by 10%.



Light Ammo spawn increased from 60 to 90.



Damage against structures increased from 25 to 30.

C4 structure explosion radius increased from 400 to 600.

Teams of 20 Storm Damage per tick adjusted.

Storm circle 1 damage per tick decreased from 10 to 1.



Storm circle 2 damage per tick decreased from 10 to 2.



Storm circle 3 damage per tick decreased from 10 to 4.



Storm circle 4 damage per tick decreased from 10 to 8.

In addition, the Bouncer Trap that we recently confirmed will be going live, which will “send friend or foe soaring!” And if you’re playing the Save the World mode, two Chrome Commanders are joining the party. You can choose from either Diecast Jonesy or Chromium Ramirez and do some damage!

As always, Epic noted that the community can keep an eye on known issues for the game by visiting the official Trello page.

As for the adjustments affecting live gameplay, it doesn’t look like that’ll be a concern though we’ll keep you updated if Epic Games says anything otherwise.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. There’s a rumor that it could be coming to Nintendo Switch but we’re still awaiting confirmation.