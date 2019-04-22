‘Fortnite’ Players Might Be Able to Gift Battle Passes in Season 9

It looks as though Fortnite players will be getting a new gifting feature in the next season, assuming some information datamined from the game’s files is to be believed. Gifting has been around in Fortnite in some form or fashion multiple times since the feature was first unveiled, but this new feature seems to allow players to gift an entire Battle Pass to one another. Epic Games hasn’t confirmed the feature yet though, so all players have to go off of for now is some game files.

As most new features in Fortnite are, the Battle Pass gifting feature was spotted in the game’s files and shared on twitter. Lines in the files that hinted at the option to gift a Battle Pass were actually found late last year, but a resurgence of attention from accounts which are known to leak upcoming content in Fortnite suggest that the feature’s coming in Season 9.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apparently this feature is coming in Season 9. https://t.co/EK1WRVKiN5 — Guille-GAG – Fortnite Leaks & News (@Guille_GAG) April 22, 2019

You can gift #Fortnite Battlepasses next Season! pic.twitter.com/YTBYCRGLs9 — PowayFN – Use Code PowayZ (@PowayFN) April 22, 2019

Starting Season 9, you’ll be able to gift the Battle Pass to users via the Gifting System 👍🏼 — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) April 22, 2019

Until Epic Games confirms it though, we wouldn’t start making deals for buying other people Battle Passes. There’s always the chance that it won’t make an appearance in Season 9, or if it is planned, it could be delayed, so you’re better off planning on buying the Battle Pass only for yourself until we know more.

One upcoming feature Fortnite players can at least definitely count on is a crossover with Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame movie that’s due out later this week. Epic Games dropped its first official teaser for the crossover event Monday on Twitter, and if past Fortnite events are any indication of what is to come, we can expect more than just the one teaser before the event happens the day before the movie officially releases.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!