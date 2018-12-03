‘Fortnite’ Gifting Is Ending Tomorrow

Fortnite’s gifting feature is going away soon with its initial test period ending on December 4th, Epic Games announced.

Tweeting from the official Fortnite Twitter account to announce the removal of the gifting feature, Epic Games said gifts could no longer be bought for friends when the feature is removed on December 4th at 10 a.m. ET. That leaves a short time where players can still buy each other gifts before it’s removed, assuming they’ve got the V-Bucks to spare.

The initial period for the Gifting feature ends tomorrow, December 4 at 10 AM ET. Surprise your Epic friends with a gift while this feature is still available! pic.twitter.com/2928pK6Ojm — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 3, 2018

Those who have been following Epic Games’ updates about the gifting feature will likely already know that it would eventually be removed, at least for a while. Epic Games said previously that “this initial gifting period will only last a week” and said it looked forward to hearing players’ feedback, so the return of the feature seems likely, possibly with some more work being done on it.

Fortnite received the feature on November 27th for most platforms the game’s available with the only exclusion being iOS devices due to Apple’s policies. In the post that announced the rollout of the gifting feature, Epic Games said players could send items to their friends by heading to the game’s shop and choosing the item they want to purchase. From there, they’ll be presented with another option that says “Buy As A Gift” instead of the normal “Purchase Items” option. After picking the former, players will be able to wrap a gift up with a custom message before sending it to them. Players who receive the gifts will be met with a gift box and the message the next time they log in.

There were a few rules in place for the gifting feature though such as the requirement that players have multi-factor authentication enabled before sending gifts. Only items currently available in the shop can be gifted as well, so there’s no way to send old, removed items to other players even if you own them. Epic Games’ full list of Gifting stipulations can be found below for anyone planning on doing some last-minute shopping for their friends:

Make sure you have Multi-factor authentication enabled on your account. If you’re not sure how to get this setup then check out the instructions here.

You must have been friends with somebody for at least 48 hours before you can send a gift to them.

You will only be able to gift three times within a 24 hour period.

Any gifts that are purchased are NOT refundable.

You can only gift an item that is currently available in the Item Shop.

Fortnite’s gifting feature is scheduled to be removed on December 4th at 10 a.m. ET.