‘Fortnite’ Gifting Leak Reveals It Won’t Be On iOS

Gift Giving is an awesome feature in online gaming that gives players a chance to spread the love a bit to their friends. With part of Fortnite’s charm being their wacky cosmetic items (Hello, Dino onesie!), this feature would be wildly successful within this particular community. It’s because of that, that Epic Games confirmed that this feature was on the way back in June and though we still don’t know when the full system will launch, we did recently see a new leak that reportedly shows when the new feature will be added and how it will work.

The latest tip comes from an “anonymous” source over at the Fortnite News team, so take this information with a very heavy grain of salt. There wasn’t any release date information in the leak itself, though it did suggest that a launch with Season 7 was likely.

Also according to the site:

Before you can send a gift:

You must first enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). If you need help turning on 2FA, see our FAQ: //epic.gm/h63ky

You also must reach level 2 or higher.

There are some things you can’t gift:

Battle Passes

V-bucks

Real money offers

Items that are not currently in the item shop

Items that are already in your locker

Some store items, including Battle Pass Tier Bundles

You can gift using these platforms only:

Android

PC

PlayStation 4

Switch

Xbox One

All gifts are non-refundable.

Please be sure you give the gift to the right friend! “I tried to send a gift, but I’m getting an error.” There are a few reasons sending a gift may result in an error:

If you exceeded the total amount of gifts you can send within 24 hours, sending a gift will fail. You’ll need to wait 24 hours before you can send more gifts.

If you’re trying to gift an item to a player who already has that item, gifting will fail.

If you’ve been friends with a player for less than two weeks, gifting will fail. Both the sender and the receiver(s) of gifts must be EPIC friends for at least two weeks prior to sending/receiving gifts.

With Season 7 on the horizon, it’s likely we will get an official release date soon. Especially given how involved Epic Games is on social media, they are likely already aware of the leak and hopefully are planning a reveal soon.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.