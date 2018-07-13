Fortnite Player “Kills” Squad-Mate With Golf Ball Toy

Fortnite has introduced toys, which let players play there own games of gold and basketball while on the Battle Royale island. Is it safe? No, you’re basically a sitting duck. Is it fun? Yes it is, and it’s resulting in players coming up with some hilarious gameplay clips. Check out this player “killing” his squad-mate with a line drive right to the kisser:

We did a double-take as soon as we saw the footage. We were really excited to report that you could finish off players by smashing them in the face with a golf ball, then we realized that the clip was just a clever setup. Our first clue should have been that it was one squad mate killing another. This was just a very well-timed bleedout and emote combination, but hey, it’s still hilarious.

If you want to start sinking threes, getting some holes in one, or making some funny clips of your own, you’re going to have to buy a Battle Pass. The new “toys” item category will only be available to those with the Battle Pass, and while they give you absolutely zero competitive advantage, they are fun to play with. “Toys will give you new ways for you and your squad to have fun on the island,” read the update notes. “Try out your jumpshot on the court, see if you can make a hole in one, or just enjoy some beach ball bouncing in the sand before the storm arrives!”

If you’re actually interested in playing a round of golf with your buddies, we have a quick guide for you right here which will explain everything you need to know. Basically, you have to be a Battle Pass owner, and the golf ball will unlock at Tier 27. This will give you access to a new emote, which you can see in the clip above. Head on over to the new “Lazy Links” area on the map, and have a contest with your friends to see who can sink one first!

Let us know what else you've loved about Season 5 so far. Any rift portal shenanigans, or strange experiences in the new sections of the map?