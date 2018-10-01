‘Fortnite’ Pro Shows How Strong Grapplers Are

A pro Fortnite player has shared a video comparing all of the game’s tools for getting the high ground and shows how strong the Grappler is compared to other options.

With a suction cup fired from a gun, the Grappler lets players target a specific point that’s within its range and propel themselves towards whatever it hits. This can be used to travel distances quickly in scenarios where you either need to get to cover or quickly avoid the incoming storm, but it’s more often used to gain a height advantage over enemies whether by scaling their structures or rocketing to the top of pre-built structures.

The Grappler isn’t the only item that allows for players to ascend vertically with ease, but according to the video below from Archie “Parallax” Shrader, a pro Fortnite player who’s part of 100 Thieves, the Grappler far outperforms other options. Showing a quick demonstration of the Shockwave Grenade, Grappler, Launch Pad, and Bouncer used one after another, the video shows that the Grappler allows players to cross distances quicker than others and go farther than other gap-closing items will allow.

For those who are talking about Bouncers being OP compared to the grappler, here’s a comparison. Shockwave Grenade = 6 stories

Grappler = 8 stories

Launch Pad = 6 stories

Bouncer = 3 stories The grappler travels almost 3 times as far as a bouncer at double the speed. pic.twitter.com/m4YAoRJdJl — Parallax (@100T_Parallax) September 29, 2018

I assume I could have hit 7 stories with the Shockwave, BUT that’s IF you hit the edge of the floor on the exact arc of the movement. — Parallax (@100T_Parallax) September 29, 2018

As other Twitter users pointed out in Parallax’s replies, the other items do have their own benefits. Fall damage is negated when your ride through the air is a result of the other three items in the video besides the Grappler, but the item still lets players move higher and faster while giving them a more precise way to direct their movement.

The Bouncer item was vaulted at the start of Season 6, a removal that sparked much of the conversation and debate about the Grappler item and how strong it is. Players can still use the Bouncer in the game’s Playground mode, but you won’t find it in any competitive environment. It was one of several items that Epic Games removed from the game, but it’s removal perhaps led to players remembering it as a stronger item than it actually was, something that the pro player’s video appears to attempt to debunk.

Fortnite’s Season 6 is now live with the Grappler still able to be found in competitive play.

