Fortnite: Guided Missiles Return With Latest Patch

Another week, another patch as Epic Games continues to build upon their wildly popular online experience with Fortnite. The latest update brings with it a new weapon, the return of another weapon, and a brand new Limited Time Mode for players to enjoy.

The latest patch is much smaller than the usual, though it’s not a full content drop – so that’s to be expected. According to the studio, “This week kicks off with a new LTM, Fly Explosives. It’s all about jetpacks, explosives, and complete cartoon chaos. Take flight with your team and seize Victory Royale.

The Guided Missile is back from the Vault and dropping into Battle Royale this update! In its time away, the Guided Missile has been tweaked and tuned down as it was too strong upon its initial release.”

Interested in what’s new? Here’s the breakdown:

Battle Royale

Limited Time Mode: Fly Explosives



Summary



This mode combines the explosive fun of the High Explosives LTM and the vaulted Limited Time Item Jetpack. Take to the skies and blast everyone else back to the lobby!

Mode Details

Only Explosive Weapons can be found in this mode.

Floor Loot spawners will occasionally spawn Jetpacks.

Fly Explosives Jetpacks have increased fuel regen rate & decreased burn rate compared to Default Jetpacks, to keep pilots in the sky a bit longer.

Between-storm wait times have been reduced due to players needing less time to find adequate loot (avg. match length should be lower than 20m).

Rocket Ammunition capped at 120.

Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode.

Limited Time Mode: Playground

Mode Details

The following weapons and items have been added to the Playground LTM only. Jetpack Enabled for the duration of the Fly Explosives LTM. Guided Missile



Bug Fixes

Nameplates will no longer appear for members of the opposite team.

Weapons + Items

Guided Missile returns! Available in Epic and Legendary variants. Fuse duration reduced from 18 to 15 seconds. Movement Speed decreased from 1100 to 1000. Reload time increased to 2.4/2.2. Reduced player damage from 105/110 down to 74/77 damage. Reduced structure damage down from 1100 to 400. Explosions now damage structures with no regard for Line of Sight. Guided Missile can also be controlled via keyboard using the default movement inputs.



Bug Fixes

The issues with Slurp Juice have been fixed and it can once again be looted in-game.

Save the World

Spyglass Sniper Rifle added to the Weekly Store

An accurate, high-powered, scoped sniper rifle with a single round per magazine that kicks like a mule.

Available Wednesday, August 1 at 8:00 PM ET until Wednesday, August 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices.