‘Fortnite’ Halloween Teaser Gives Hope to Revolver Fans

Epic Games shared another Fortnite teaser for the upcoming “Fortnitemares Event” that’s coming soon.

Sharing yet another tweet in a line of teasers to build up to the event, the Fortnite Twitter account tweeted the image below that showed a gloved hand holding a gun. The ominous, rhyming text that accompanied the image carried on the spooky undertones of the previous Fortnitemares teasers.

The colors shown in the image aren’t unlike those seen in a past teaser where a ghoulish figure wearing a wide-brimmed hat was shown, the skin looking like an undead version of a Western character. It could be that Epic Games is teasing parts of the full image like it’s done with the start of past seasons where teasers lead up to a reveal that ties everything together.

While the last few tweets like the one for the Western character and another for a different item entirely are alluding to the Fortnitemares event, this latest one also has those who liked the game’s Revolver weapon paying attention as well. The hand in the image is clearly holding a Revolver of some sort, but that weapon isn’t actually in the game’s battle royale mode at this time. Back in August, Epic Games announced in a video that the developer would be removing the Revolver from the game by Vaulting it. Vaulting an item is Epic Games’ way of taking away items to make room for others, but there’s always a chance an item could make a return if it’s been Vaulted.

The Revolver in the image looks slightly different from the one that players had before, so it could be that it’s returning with a different look, so it could be that it’s returning sometime soon with changes made to it to make it more viable and fit in better with Fortnite’s growing armory. That’s at least what some players think might be happening, though there’s always the chance that it’s just part of the aesthetic for the skin that’s being teased and isn’t actually returning.

Details of Fortnite’s Fortnitemares Event haven’t been fully revealed yet, but Epic Games did give a preview of what Save the World players can expect from it.