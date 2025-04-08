Fortnite x Adventure Time Leak Reveals Over 15 Different Items

Fortnite fans might not be getting a Minecraft-style live-action movie any time soon, but rumor has it, they are about to get a new collab. As if Sabrina Carpenter coming to the game wasn’t enough, more crossover content is reportedly going to arrive in Fortnite very soon. This time around, we’re looking at the beloved cartoon, Adventure Time. According to new leaks, we could see a whole host of new Adventure Time collab items dropping into Fortnite as early as this Friday, April 11th. If true, this will quickly follow from the new Fortnite Festival Sabrina Carpenter drop on April 8th.

The intel about a possible Adventure Time collab in Fortnite comes from @ShiinaBR, who shared the supposed release date of this Friday, April 11th. In addition, they posted a list of items that will allegedly be included in the Fortnite x Adventure Time collab when it arrives. The list of leaked items includes over 16 cosmetics featuring beloved Adventure Time characters like Jake, Marceline, Finn, and Princess Bubblegum. Shiina stresses that the list may not be comprehensive, as other items might be encrypted so that data miners aren’t able to get ahold of the info before it drops.

FORTNITE X ADVENTURE TIME – FRIDAY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uZ1wUpONSb — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 8, 2025

If the collab rumors are true, Adventure Time fans may want to start saving their VBucks so they can snag these items when they drop. Regardless of how much it might end up costing, fans are excited – if a bit nervous – to see Jake, Finn, and the gang heading to Fortnite.

Every Leaked Item in the Fortnite x Adventure Time Collab

For Adventure Time fans curious to know what they can expect when the collab lands in Fortnite, here’s the full list of items that will reportedly be included for each character. For now, it looks like four characters will be featured in the collab, but as we’ve learned from crossovers like Mortal Kombat, that doesn’t mean we won’t see more items and characters eventually.

Jake

Skin

Backpack

Emote (Synced)

Pickaxe

Glider

Car Skin

Marceline

Skin

Backpack

Pickaxe

Bass

Finn

Skin

Backpack

Car Skin

Princess Bubblegum

Skin

Pickaxe

Keytar

Adventure time comics artwork

For now, it doesn’t look like any actual images of the in-game items have been leaked, just the list of what’s coming. So, exactly what the gliders, car skins, and other elements will look like remains a mystery for now. But if that April 11th release date proves accurate, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see these new Adventure Time items in game.

Epic Games has not yet officially confirmed this latest collab, though fans expect that confirmation could arrive soon. A new Adventure Time comic is set to release on April 9th, which would be the perfect time to announce a crossover. Whether the items will actually wind up dropping on that date rather than the rumored April 11th release, we’ll have to wait and see.

Are you excited to see Adventure Time make its way to Fortnite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!