Halo: Combat Evolved Remake Teased for 2026 Release by Xbox Boss

Xbox seems to be teasing a Halo: Combat Evolved remake for next year. Halo is synonymous with Xbox in the same way that you think of Mario when you talk about Nintendo. Master Chief and his adventures have been with Xbox since day one and is a big reason why Xbox was able to compete when it launched in 2001. Bungie carried Halo all the way through to the middle of the Xbox 360 generation before passing the torch to 343 Industries to keep the franchise going. Things have been a bit rocky since then, but it seems like some big changes are coming as 343 has rebranded to Halo Studios with a shift to Unreal Engine 5.

There have been rumors of new Halo projects for some time now, which is hardly shocking since Halo Infinite came out in 2021 and the series has remained quiet outside of updates for the multiplayer. We’re still waiting to see what comes next and it’s unclear what the future looks like for the franchise, but it’s clearly still a big part of Xbox’s future given 343’s rebranding. Some feared Halo may get iced after lackluster responses to the last couple of games, but Xbox may be teasing a big comeback.

It seems like Xbox is leaning into the rumors of a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved as Xbox boss Phil Spencer teased “the return of a classic that’s been with us since the beginning” during its Xbox Games Showcase. This was mentioned while listing a bunch of 2026 Xbox games such as Fable and the next Forza game. Spencer neglected to mention what exactly this is, but it seemed like Halo was the only game people could think of. As of right now, it remains to be seen when this heavily rumored Halo: Combat Evolved remake will be announced, but maybe there will be something at The Game Awards in December.

Major Halo news: Phil Spencer indirectly confirmed a new Halo game is releasing in 2026 for Xbox’s 25th anniversary along with Fable, Forza, and Gears of War E Day: “and the return of a classic that’s been with us since the beginning.” #Halo #xboxgamesshowcase2025 pic.twitter.com/q8QDKTj0Ws — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) June 8, 2025

Xbox has a jam-packed 2026 lined up, but it’s unclear exactly how all of its games will roll out. Fable was due out this year, but moved to 2026, which could indicate that it will release early in the year. Halo is historically a franchise that releases close to the holiday season between September and November, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if this Halo: Combat Evolved remake is actually announced next summer, but given the speculation is rampant and leaks are only going to continue to happen, it may be in Xbox’s interest to say something sooner than that. Xbox is also expected to bring Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, but no announcement was made during the showcase.

Not much is known about this rumored remake but Halo voice actors Steve Downes and Jen Taylor haven’t been asked to record new lines for any Halo projects. Some fans have feared that they’re being totally replaced by new actors, though it’s possible that the project just hasn’t required voice acting yet or the game will just re-use the original performances similar to the new Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

