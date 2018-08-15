Fortnite: Heavy Sniper Rifle Now Live, Plus Minigun Changes and Grenade Fix

The latest Fortnite update is now live and brings with it a ton of new goodies to enjoy. Though smaller than usual patches, v 5.21 packs quite the punch with the devastating new Heavy Sniper Rifle. For those looking to take high ground and rain their own justice from above, this heavy shot wonder is the best way to do just that.

“Deliver devastating damage to enemies and even more to structures with the newest weapon dropping into Battle Royale, the Heavy Sniper Rifle,” boasts Epic Games in their latest blog post and this is definitely a weapon that could be a game changer. It requires skill and for the ultimate takedown? Strategy.

The minigun also found itself with a tweak as well in addition to that frustrating grenade glitch that affected Battle Pass owners from completing the challenges successfully with ease. For the other weapon changes and additions, check out the weapons patch notes below:

Heavy Sniper added Available in Epic and Legendary variants. Can be found from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines. Each shot delivers devastating damage at the cost of a long reload. Deals 150/157 damage to players. These large rounds deal increased damage (1050/1100) to buildings. Projectiles fired from the Heavy Sniper have less bullet drop in comparison to other Snipers.

Minigun Minigun headshot multiplier has been reduced from 2.5 to 1.5.



Bug Fixes

Grenades now properly grant progress for the Week 5 Challenge: “Deal damage to players with a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade.”

The grenade fix is amazing and comes at the perfect time before the next week’s challenges. Players flooded the Reddit boards earlier last week to report that the grenades being used weren’t showing any damage towards the “Deal Damage With a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade” challenge. Even the game’s official forums were reporting a similar issue, as well as with the Clinger as well. Since the challenge requires those items to be used, that leaves just the Stink Bomb (assuming those are working properly) to complete this particular part. Following the shopping carts being disabled during last week’s challenges, it’s understandable why many were be upset.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices! Are you excited to try out the new Heavy Sniper Rifle, or are you hoping for something a little faster in future updates? Sound off with your Fortnite hopes and dreams in the comment section below and tell us what you want to see in the game.