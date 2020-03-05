Fortnite May Soon Add Helicopters

It looks like Fortnite is getting ready to add a helicopter vehicle to the game. As you may know, leaks started to point towards the new vehicle awhile ago, but only now is more information about the vehicle surfacing, which in turn suggests Epic Games is getting closer and closer to adding it to the game. Unfortunately, if you were hoping the helicopter was going to be a crazy new vehicle, well it doesn’t seem like that’s in the cards. Rather, it looks like the vehicle will work similarly to planes.

Looking through the game’s files, dataminers have unearthed new information about the vehicle, including that it can boost, can damage players if it hits them, and that it’s packing 1500 HP. In other words, you’ll be able to kill players with them, but that’s not going to be the chief purpose of the vehicle.

Many players were hoping the vehicle would have a mounted gun or the ability to fire rockets — and it may — but right now none of this information has been discovered, suggesting none of this will be possible.

Some infos about the upcoming helicopter vehicle, (might be placeholders) [@spedicey1]: – HP: 1500

– Can boost

– Can damage players if it hits them — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 3, 2020

As you would expect, Fortnite players are having mixed reactions to the idea of a helicopter being added to the game. That said, most seem positive about the concept, and many also seem hopeful that it will be more on the crazy side.

I honestly hope it’s like the Plane or has 5 million rockets on it, I miss crazy items — Not Jonesy (@JohnWhicc) March 3, 2020

i hope they add homing rockets to it — yoshi85858555 (@yoshi85858555) March 3, 2020

I’m gonna get my whole squad to carry C4 only then carpet bomb people from the skies 😂 — 𝙊𝙬𝙚𝙣 (@owen_yard) March 3, 2020

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, Epic Games hasn’t announced any plans to bring the game to PS5 or Xbox Series X, but surely such ports are in the pipeline. That said, if you’re interested in reading about what games have been confirmed for the PS5, you can do so HERE.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on Fortnite, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the free-to-play battle royale title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think Epic Games should add helicopters to the game?