Fortnite Gets Its Own Honest Trailer, And It’s Hilarious

Considering that it's gathered more than 20 million players now – and Fortnite Frenzy is at a fever pitch – it's no surprise that Epic Games' highly popular multiplayer game has gotten the Honest Trailer treatment over at Smosh Games.

The trailer, which you can see above, explains how the game has managed to mesh together elements from other popular titles, including PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Minecraft, along with "blatant ripoffs."

From there, the narrator talks about how Fortnite pulled off "the most shameless jank move in modern video gaming," talking about how it took PUBG's Battle Royale mode and combined it with a tower defense game, but then one-upping it by adding in building and making the game free-to-play. The end result, according to him, is a "cartoony PUBG that you don't have to be in a separatist militia to be good at." He also notes how the game has become so popular, "even the developers forgot what the game was supposed to be in the first place." ("Oh, weird, there's a Horde mode in Fortnite. That is so five years ago.")

Save the World mode is discussed –briefly – before the narrator suggests, "Who are we kidding? We're not playing this mode," and then moving into "the deadly simple Battle Royale mode," which he dubs "the most lighthearted murder game show based on a movie about slaughtering children on the market."

It talks about gameplay tactics a little bit and how you'll tear down everything for materials, or simply hide for the whole match like some players are known to do in PUBG. Building is also discussed, like creating walls to deflect bullets and creating massive towers "at Amish speeds", only to be "cruelly evicted by the ever-closing circle," or "some twelve-year old with a shotgun."

Eventually, even though the narrator does admit that Fortnite shamelessly rips off PUBG, he notes that it's "hard to beat the price tag of zero dollars."

You can watch the Honest Trailer above, and enjoy the chuckle that comes from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 reference at the end. (You'll love it.)

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.