‘Fortnite’ Honor Guard Skin Promotion Pulled Following Massive Exploit

Epic Games announced recently that they’re pulling the Honor Guard skin promotion “for the time being” following what was revealed to be a massive exploit abused by players.

The studio took to their Twitter to give a vague update on the decision, but it was actually another Twitter account that gave us some insight into what’s going on while we wait for Epic’s official statement:

Due to an issue, we’ve had to postpone the HONOR Guard promotion for the time being. We’ll provide an update once we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 2, 2019

An exploit has been used by leakers to generate hundreds of HONOR Guard skin codes. It has since been patched. We do not support this exploit, and will not be sharing these codes. If you find a code and use it, it will most likely be removed from your account. — Fortnite News – fnbr.news (@FortniteBR) February 2, 2019

Despite the patch the above account mentions, the studio has still decided to move on with the decision to postpone the promotion pending further investigation.

Exploits in online games are nothing new, but abusing an exploit for hundreds of skin codes is straight up theft. Making money off of those codes is even worse. While some leakers are taking advantage of this exploit, many, like the tweet above shows, are standing against it.