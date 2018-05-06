25 Million Days Worth of Fortnite Were Watched in March

We know a lot of people play Fortnite, but how many people watch Fortnite? The answer is: also a lot, possibly a lot more. That, or we have a few of the most ambitious watchers of video games, ever.

According to games and media interactive intelligence firm, SuperData, a whopping 611 million hours of Fortnite were watched in March. That’s 25 million days worth. Or in other words, that’s about 69,750 years. That’s crazy. I can’t even imagine what the total count is for the game’s entire existence. I don’t think I want to know either.

As you can see with the chart above, no game even comes close to Fortnite in terms of hours watch. The closest is League of Legends, which looks roughly at the 100 million mark. Meanwhile, Fortnite‘s battle-royale rival, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, looks about at 80 million hours watched for the month. In other words, the entire world was watching Fortnite and (basically) Fortnite only, which isn’t very surprising when you consider that we are, after all, talking about Fortnite.

SuperData doesn’t specify what platforms are included in this figure, but presumably it’s all the big ones: YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, AOL Video, etc.

What would be interesting to know is how many people consist in the making of this 611 million hours.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also currently in development for Android. When it will hit the mobile platform though, hasn’t been divulged.

