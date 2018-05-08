Fortnite: How to Become Thanos

If you’ve ever sat alone in your room at night just wishing and praying that one day you could harness the power of the Infinity Stones and become Thanos himself, then you’re in luck. Epic Games has partnered up with Marvel for an epic Infinity Gauntlet event that is available for a limited time only in the world of Fortnite. Though the devs have made it a little easier to become Thanos with his iconic fashion accessory, this video gives a play by play on how to make the most of his incredible powers.

The video above, courtesy of our friends over at GameSpot, offers not only potential locations for the Gauntlet itself, but also how to best utilize what it has to offer. Air time is key in those first crucial moments after deploying from the Battle Bus. Since everyone is going for that Gauntlet, time is vital and precision is key. Here are the key takeaway points:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stay in the sky as long as possible

Get to the center of the circle

Try to be the lowest parachuter possible

Wait for the 2 minute “ish” mark

Aim ahead of the comet

Don’t hesitate to use your surroundings to drop faster (trees, buildings, cliffsides, etc)

The clip also shows Thanos in action with his sky drops, how he uses the stones at his disposal, and just how much heat that punch packs. It’s an incredible mashup from the team over at Epic Games, especially with the film Avengers: Infinity War continuing to break records in the box office. Now if only this limited time event helped us process our grief because … we don’t feel so good …

You can check out more tricks right here, as well as our full overview of the full patch notes that dropped earlier this morning.

When asked how exactly this collaboration came to be, the dev team stated:

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.”

Fortnite Season 4 is officially live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players. The free-to-play game will officially be making its way over onto Android devices, though a release date has yet to be revealed. With Epic Games’ massive presence at the upcoming E3 this year, it’s possible they will be dropping some major bombshells for the game, including that highly anticipated Android release.