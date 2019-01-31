‘Fortnite’: How to Complete the ‘Sundial, Oversized Coffee, and Dog Head’ Challenge

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 9 challenges are officially live and ready to be completed. While many players are taking to the online shooter to collect those Battle Stars and show off what they are made of, it’s important to know what you’re in for before diving right in. That, and keep your head on a swivel!

One of this week’s missions is the ‘Sundial, Oversized Coffee, and Dog Head’ dance challenge and for those that want to get these challenges done with as soon as possible, we’ve got you covered.

For your convenience, we’ve marked the three locations required on the map above. The only difference is now that entire area is covered with snow, but the locations are still the same. The sundial will be found in the Paradise Palms marked location, with the metal dog head in Junk Junction. The massive coffee cup (my style, hollar) can also be found at the diner in the Dusty Divot. area. Drop in on those marked locations to get that Battle Star.

For those ready to get on with the rest of week 9’s challenges, here’s what you need to know:

Free Challenges

Use a sneaky snowman in different matches – 3

Stage 1: Land in Retail Row – 1

Eliminate opponents at Junk Junction or Retail Row – 3

Battle Pass Challenges

Pop 10 golden balloons

Stage 1: Dance on a sundial

Shotgun eliminations – 3

Complete timed trials in an X-4 Stormwing plane – 1

A few of these challenges are easy to complete in one match. Land in Retail Row, take out fellow players in Retail Row. Make sure those three kills are with a shotgun, and that’s three challenges completed right there. Find a Sneaky Snowman, and boom — you’re over halfway done with this week’s missions to tier up!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.