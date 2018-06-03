Fortnite: How to Enter the Secret Bunker With a Shopping Cart

A Fortnite player has done what many thought to be impossible by entering the secret bunker in the Wailing Woods through use of a Shopping Cart.

The bunker’s not so much of a secret anymore since players have long since found it and theorized about what’s inside, but it’s contents remained a mystery up until now. It wasn’t long before players found out that you could deconstruct the walls of the bunker even though it was unable to be damaged through conventional means, but it turns out that the Shopping Cart is the trick to getting all the way into the bunker.

Pataxu shared a video on Reddit that showed the player heading to the Wailing Woods on the back of a Shopping Cart as they moved straight toward the secret bunker. Once there, the player used the building strategy that involves building around the bunker and destroying the man-made structures to break down its walls, a trick that’s been known by the community for a while now. After that, he uses the high-speed power of the Shopping Cart to destroy the roof of the bunker – a trick that the same user shared hours before this clip was posted. Pataxu proved that if you run into the bunker fast enough with the Shopping Cart, you’ll be able to blow the lid off. Combine that with the previous tactic that involved breaking down the walls, and you’ve got the bunker wide open.

After stripping apart the bunker, you can stand on it, but you can’t enter it. At that point, it’s time to do what many Fortnite players have already done time and time again since the Shopping Carts were added: Build a massive ramp and ride down it. Doing so sends you flying to the bunker that’s normally covered with an invisible ceiling at such high speeds that you move right through it, an entrance plan that’s clearly not intended but works nonetheless.

Once inside, you might be a bit disappointed by what you find. As it turns out, there’s nothing actually inside the bunker, something that you might’ve been able to tell from looking into it through the invisible barricade. You can walk around inside of it and even leave your mark on the walls like Pataxu did, but that’s about it. It appears that you can’t get out either since the invisible ceiling is still impenetrable, so you’re out for the game if you try this trick, at least until the storm claims you.

It’s still unknown what Epic Games has planned for the bunker, but you can take a look inside for yourself now with a Shopping Cart, at least until Epic Games patches this workaround.