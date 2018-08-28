Fortnite Ace Pack Available Now

Fortnite. It’s everywhere. Whether you play the free-to-play Battle Royale game or not is irrevelant, the title from Epic Games just can’t be stopped right now. From weekly events, bizarre mysteries, and that good ‘ol fashioned last-man-standing win, there’s a lot to love. That sweet accessibility doesn’t hurt either, it’s even available on mobile! But for those still hesitant to dip their toe into this particular body of water, maybe the newly announced Ace Pack will help get your started!

Jump into Fortnite Battle Royale with the new Ace Pack. For $4.99 USD you’ll get 600 V-Bucks, The Ace Outfit and the Swag Bag Back Bling. Get it now in-game! pic.twitter.com/H2QH3dwz0o — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 28, 2018

Much like the Starter Pack from earlier this year, the latest Pack hopes to get even more players into the world of Battle Royale. New players will get 600 V-Bucks, the in-game currency, to get started as well as an exclusive Ace Outfit and Swag Bag Back Bling. Since the Item Shop rotates new items in every night at 19:00 Central, those V-Bucks will be put to good use. But don’t worry, it’s all cosmetic! There is no pay-to-win model here, just play-to-have-fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortnite is a game that deserves a chance. Whether you’re into the Battle Royale genre or not, it’s free to try out and a perfect chance to see what all the hype is about.

The wild surge in popularity began when Epic Games made their free-to-play Battle Royale debut alongside their pre-existing Save the World mode in an era where PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds reigned supreme. Despite being called a “copycat” upon its revelation, it quickly skyrocketed towards popularity, even dethroning PUBG itself, during its rise to fame.

So give it a try and see what Epic Games has to offer with their latest online title!

In other, actual Fortnite news (unless you want to read about how Epic Games didn’t encounter poop during Gamescom), you need to check out this footage of the mysterious cube that just landed amidst lighting strikes! Just be careful! Though it grants shields to those nearby, it gets angry at aggressors and has definitely proved fatal. Learn more, and see it for yourself, here.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and select Android devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!