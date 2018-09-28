‘Fortnite’: How to Link a PlayStation Account to Your Nintendo Switch

Now that Sony has lifted up the gates on cross-platform play beginning with Fortnite, many players may be looking to consolidate their accounts. For those that are looking to link their PlayStation progress to their Nintendo Switch, there’s a few things you need to know before you get started.

First off, Epic Games is currently working on a true account merger system so that no progress is lost. Secondly, they are also running a few other options down the testing line to make this new PlayStation 4 revelation even sweeter.

Still, if you’re looking to link up between the two platforms, you’re going to want to log into the Epic Games’ website with your Nintendo ID to unlink. This doesn’t have to be done on the hybrid console, it can be done on PC, mobile, or on your PlayStation 4 should you choose. By using the Online Account System through Epic, you’re going to be overriding the Nintendo policy of log-in once and you’re done.

Epic Games website > Log into Nintendo Account > Account > Connected Accounts > Disconnect “Switch Icon.” Follow the appropriate prompts and it’s time to mosey on over to step 2.

Once everything is disconnected on that end, log into the Epic Games website with your PSN. Once in on the PlayStation side, you can re-link your Nintendo Switch set up. This is the same website you went into for the first step, just now you’re going to be signed in as the PlayStation user. Once you see the different options to connect, select the Switch icon.

For the final step, grab your Switch, log-in to the game application, agree to the terms and conditions, and voila! Your PlayStation-earned skins and progress will be there and ready to show off when vying for that delicious Victory Royale.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players.

As for Season 6, which is live now:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”