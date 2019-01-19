‘Fortnite’ Players Are Growing Tired of Getting Killed During Events

Fortnite’s latest big event took place on Saturday, and like other events before it, players were killed before they could witness the events unfold.

Whether inspired by the drive to troll someone and ruin their event or to break another record like a player did with 48 kills during the rocket launch event, many Fortnite players who managed to get into a game and watch the Ice Storm were eliminated before they could see what happened first-hand. They could still watch the game through their killer’s perspectives or through replays, but they weren’t in control of what they’d see. If you were one of those players, the video below shows what took place.

That’s not to say players didn’t try to stay alive though, some even preparing for the event beforehand and pleading with others to not kill players during the event. Some had suggestions for Epic Games regarding future events, but those potential safety measures won’t help the players who got eliminated during the icy occassion.

Killed During the Event

Why must I always get killed during the events @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/GMJ1A9Tm1T — Cristian Vazquez (@CristianVzq) January 19, 2019

In one of many examples, a player at least got to see the majority of the event before they were taken down. During events like these, players try to get up to high vantage points and often congregate together during a temporary truce so that everyone can see the event take place. While those moments are usually peaceful except for the occasional troll who ruins it for others, the moments immediately after the event are a bit less civil with some players running off to play as normal while others unload on the bystanders. The unspoken courtesy is to let players leave afterwards, though that doesn’t always happen.

Prepping Before the Event

Keeping past events in mind, some Fortnite players urged others to refrain from eliminating opponents during the event. A highly-upvoted post on the game’s subreddit shared there on Friday asked everyone to remain peaceful with the comments section turning into a place to vent about being killed during past events. Others proposed that people wear certain cosmetics during the event to indicate that they’re peaceful, though that could easily be overtaken by those will ill intentions who wanted to blend in.

Is Playground the Answer?

I got killed again @FortniteGame you guys need to let us witness these in playground or have a event gamemode that comes up 10 mintues before an event where people can’t kill eachother, you want as many people as you can to see these but everyone gets killed pic.twitter.com/2R26z1TpGb — Merk Whild (@MerkWhild) January 19, 2019

Prior to the start of Saturday’s event, the Playground mode and other options such as Limited Time Modes were disabled. Some players have suggested that Playground might’ve been exactly what the event needed though to give players a secure place to watch the event. There’s a strong chance most people would opt for that option though which would create a ton of Playground games going at once. This is also the first event that has taken place where the Playground mode was in Fortnite.

Disabling Weapons or Returning Fire

Outside of making the game viewable in Playground games, players had other suggestions for how they could view the events without having to worry about others. Some suggested that weapons should simply be disabled during the event so that everyone could watch in piece. Someone would likely try to get around that somehow by taking a pickaxe to a structure holding others up, but it’d likely cut down on the event eliminations.

Another suggestion was to literally turn the situation back on the attackers and have damage reflect to them. That solution would make it so that anyone who tried to kill someone during the event would get eliminated themselves. That’s a less likely solution seeing how no game mode has implemented such an effect before, but it’s a nice thought to return justice back at the event killers.

Fortnite’s Ice Storm event brought snow to the map, and it also brought on the return of Zombies now that the live event has concluded.