Fortnite Imposters Mode Disables Divisive Feature

Epic Games has revealed that proximity voice chat has been disabled in Fortnite‘s Impostors Mode. The announcement was revealed today via the Fortnite Status Twitter account. Voice Chat can still be used, but the proximity voice feature is no longer available. At this time, it’s unclear if this is a temporary measure related to a bug or if the removal will be a permanent one. On Twitter, there has been mixed reception to the removal; many fans are disappointed that the feature is currently unavailable, while others have pointed out that racist and toxic comments have become a real problem of late.

The announcement from the Fortnite Status Twitter account can be found embedded below.

The Proximity Voice chat in the Impostors Voice playlist has been disabled.



Voice Chat is still available, but without its proximity features.

If the removal is temporary, we should get some information from Epic Games in the near future about when to expect it back. Generally, the publisher tends to resolve issues fairly quickly. Hopefully Epic Games will offer some clarity on the decision either way, and provide a more substantial update than the one above. Racism and toxicity have been a big problem in a lot of online games, and it’s quite possible Epic Games removed the feature to make for a more enjoyable experience. Until we know the specific reasons, however, it’s all just speculation.

Impostors Mode was added to Fortnite last August, immediately drawing comparisons to Among Us. Like InnerSloth’s game, Impostors Mode has two players that are working to secretly sabotage the plans of the rest of the group. Players can even vote out those they suspect of being an Impostor. The mode’s similarity to Among Us was a major disappointment to the team at InnerSloth, but there have been hints that the two games will offer some kind of official crossover in the near future. For now, however, fans will simply have to settle for the Fortnite mode inspired by the real deal!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

