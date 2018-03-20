Fortnite Is Already Making Insane Money On Mobile

Last week, Epic Games launched a private beta for its iOS version of Fortnite, and feedback on the game has already been strong, indicating that the company may be ready to move forward on a full release.

But even before it gets to that point, a lot of players are already enjoying the game’s benefits – including cosmetic ones. Not only is it an incredibly popular download, but it’s also making tons of money.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest Apple iTunes chart numbers indicate that the game has become the fourth-highest grossing app throughout the entire App Store – and that’s not too shabby considering its availability. The only three apps that are ahead of it are Candy Crush Saga, which continues to be a dominant mobile champion, along with the mobile apps for Netflix and Pandora.

That’s impressive for two reasons. Number one, the game’s still in closed beta, and only on one format. And number two, it’s not even available everywhere yet. That goes to show that people really want to enjoy their Fortnite experience, right down to buying cool cosmetic items.

This not only promises a rosy future for the game’s full release, whenever it comes, but also for the genre in general. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds actually came out earlier today for both IOS and Android, with a similar free-to-play format, and it’s expected to be just as big a moneymaker, even if Fortnite has a higher level of popularity.

Epic Games hasn’t provided any further information pertaining to the mobile release of Fortnite just yet, but it could announce a full-on release any day now, perhaps to stay competitive with PUBG, at the very least. For now, it’s still invite only, but a lot of players are clearly enjoying it.

The experience looks to be very close to the console/PC versions of the game, which might explain why a lot of folks are already spending money on it, mainly with cosmetic goodies that help signify their player a little better from the rest of the pack. We’re pretty sure Epic Games will expand on this collection in the months ahead, continuing the game’s ongoing popularity and revenue stream. Here’s to its success!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and, to select players on mobile.