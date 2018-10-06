‘Fortnite’ iOS Revenue Hits $300 Million in 200 Days

Fortnite is in one business and one business only: making truck loads of money.

According to market analyst, Sensor Tower, the popular battle-royale game has made $300 million in revenue in 200 days just on iOS.

According to Sensor Tower, in just under seven months since the game launched as an invite-only beta on iOS on March 15, it has grossed a total $300 million worldwide. A number most games would dream of making during their lifetime, and it only took Fortnite 200 days.

The data further reveals that 65 percent of the 300 million figure comes from players based in the United States. In other words, the U.S. market continues to dominate revenue streams for the game.

Even more impressive is that the game is seemingly not showing any signs of slowing down. Last month it had its most concurrent players ever, and apparently $20 million of this $300 million was achieved just this past week when Season 6 kicked off.

To put Fortnite’s achievement on iOS into context, in its first 200 days Supercell’s hit game, Clash Royale, only achieved $228 million, which is roughly 32 percent less. Meanwhile, Tecent’s popular MOBA, Honor of Kings, only achieved $121 million on the Chinese App Store in the same amount of time, so less than half of Fortnite.

Clash Royale notably took an additional two months to hit $300 million in revenue. Meanwhile, Fortnite’s biggest space competitor, PUBG Mobile, has only earned $47 million on Apple’s platform in 173 days, aka considerably less.

And this is just iOS. It doesn’t take into account Android, PC, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch revenue. Who knows how big its total revenue the past 200 days has been. Likely too big to count, especially when you consider console gamers tend to be more engaged, and thus perhaps more likely to splurge on in-game purchases.

However, despite a strong effort, Fortnite wasn’t able to become the fastest game to hit $300 million on iOS, that honor still belongs to Pokemon Go, which hit the figure in just 113 days.

Nonetheless, players have spent an average of 1.5 million per day on the game’s iOS version since launch ($2.5 million per day after Season 6 began).

Meanwhile, on Android, Sensor Tower estimates the title has made $60 million since it arrived on the platform in August.

Somebody should seriously drive to North Carolina and make sure Epic Games hasn’t drowned in V-Bucks.