A fan-favorite Fortnite gun just got more powerful after a temporary update — which largely nerfed the item — has been reverted. Fortnite players are all too familiar with Epic Games constantly tweaking the game’s meta with various balance updates. Typically though when it makes changes they are made with the idea of permanence in mind. However, when it made changes to the Monarch Pistol earlier in the month, Epic Games noted the changes were temporary to fix a glitch with the weapon. Fast-forward, the issue has been resolved, and now the Monarch Pistol is back to normal.

The Monarch Pistol was added to Fortnite with Chapter 5: Season 4 alongside a Mythic variant called Doctor Doom’s Monarch Pistol. The standard version comes in five rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. And it has proven to be very popular since introduced on August 16. Not only is it powerful, but it is proving very fun to use and relevant in the current meta, dealing big damage in fully automatic fashion. Or at least big player damage. It is useless against structures.

According to Epic Games, the x1.65 damage multiplier should be back when aiming down sights. Meanwhile, damage went from from 64/68/71/74/78/81 to 39/41/43/45/47/49. Headshot damage specifically has gone from 109/116/121/126/133/138 to 66/70/73/76/80/83. Of course, both of these are reductions, but when you factor in the multiplier being back it remains an upgrade. All it means is you have to aim with the gun again rather than use it as some type of pump shotgun. Lastly, the fire rate is back from 1.6 to 2.4.

Over time, more tweaks may be issued, but for now, it appears this is what the Monarch Pistol will be working with for the foreseeable future. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more Fortnite coverage — including all of the latest Fortnite news, all of the latest Fortnite rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Fortnite deals — click here.