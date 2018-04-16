Fortnite Daily Item Shop Updated, Leviathan Skin and Free Back Bling Still Available

The Fortnite item shop has updated for today, and players will have another chance to pick up the new Leviathan Skin if they missed out on it this weekend. Additionally, for those of you who never made a point to pick up the free Rust Bucket back blink as part of EPIC’s apology for server issues, you still have that chance; it’s waiting in the shop for you right now. Initially it was believed that the free back blink would only be available over the weekend, so this may be your last chance to grab it before the shop is updated and it goes away!
Fortnite Battle Royale Cosmetics for April 16th, 2018 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ANdafzimj8— FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) April 16, 2018
The screenshot above gives you a quick at-a-glance peek at everything you can pick up today assuming you have some v-bucks laying around. The ‘Arctic Assassin’ skin and ‘Plunja’ pickaxe have rotated in, and we have a couple of new emotes as well. For your money, we think the Planetary Probe glider is still one of the coolest in the game, and makes for a pretty affordable way to stand out from the crowd.
You’ll want to think about racking up some V-bucks and buying some cool gear for your avatar soon, because you’ll want to look as slick as possible in those replays! Yes, if you’ve been living under a rock, you may have missed the recent update which enables players to save, edit, and then share replays of entire games. You’ll be able to browse a list of all of your recent games and choose one in which you did exceptionally well, and then craft the perfect highlight video to share with the world. If you do a good job, you could win big.
Fortnite is still holding the “Replay Royale” contest, and the rules are simple. Play a great game of Fortnite, edit your own incredible video using the replay tool, and then submit it to YouTube with #ReplayRoyale in the description or metadata tags. If you have the best video, you can win a brand new Alienware gaming PC! These are the official rules from EPIC:
Submissions must be from an individual (i.e., you cannot submit as a team) and must feature your own gameplay.
Submissions must be of a video that is at least 60 seconds in length, but no longer than 90 seconds.
Submissions must be primarily made in Fortnite‘s new Replay system.
Submissions must be directly accessible by Sponsor and any other person from the link you provide.
Submissions must be in one of the following formats: YouTube link that includes the #ReplayRoyale hashtag in the description/metadata tags or title.
Submissions should not require any additional software to run.
Submissions may not contain personal attacks on anyone or any discernible product, including competitor products.
Submissions may not depict nudity, animal cruelty, or illegal activity or substance, or offensive or obscene subject matter as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion.
Submissions shall not portray Sponsor in a negative light.
Submissions must be appropriate for a broad audience.
Submissions may not feature any trademarks (including logos) other than those owned by Sponsor.
Submissions must be original plays, achieved/created by the person who submits the entry. Contestants may not copy or otherwise plagiarize Submissions from any source, nor may Submissions include third-party copyrighted material or artwork without the copyright holder’s permission. By entering, you warrant that your Submission does not infringe any third party’s rights, and that you have obtained any necessary permissions from all relevant third parties to submit the Submission.