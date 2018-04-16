Fortnite Daily Item Shop Updated, Leviathan Skin and Free Back Bling Still Available

The Fortnite item shop has updated for today, and players will have another chance to pick up the new Leviathan Skin if they missed out on it this weekend. Additionally, for those of you who never made a point to pick up the free Rust Bucket back blink as part of EPIC’s apology for server issues, you still have that chance; it’s waiting in the shop for you right now. Initially it was believed that the free back blink would only be available over the weekend, so this may be your last chance to grab it before the shop is updated and it goes away!

The screenshot above gives you a quick at-a-glance peek at everything you can pick up today assuming you have some v-bucks laying around. The ‘Arctic Assassin’ skin and ‘Plunja’ pickaxe have rotated in, and we have a couple of new emotes as well. For your money, we think the Planetary Probe glider is still one of the coolest in the game, and makes for a pretty affordable way to stand out from the crowd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll want to think about racking up some V-bucks and buying some cool gear for your avatar soon, because you’ll want to look as slick as possible in those replays! Yes, if you’ve been living under a rock, you may have missed the recent update which enables players to save, edit, and then share replays of entire games. You’ll be able to browse a list of all of your recent games and choose one in which you did exceptionally well, and then craft the perfect highlight video to share with the world. If you do a good job, you could win big.

Fortnite is still holding the “Replay Royale” contest, and the rules are simple. Play a great game of Fortnite, edit your own incredible video using the replay tool, and then submit it to YouTube with #ReplayRoyale in the description or metadata tags. If you have the best video, you can win a brand new Alienware gaming PC! These are the official rules from EPIC:

Submissions must be from an individual (i.e., you cannot submit as a team) and must feature your own gameplay.