Fortnite Leaks Reveal New X-Men and Dragon Ball Skins

New leaks stemming from Fortnite have revealed that skins tied to the X-Men and Dragon Ball are set to hit the battle royale game soon. Currently, Chapter 5 Season 3 of Fortnite is beginning to wind down as Season 4 is set to begin in the middle of August. Prior to this seasonal transition taking place, though, it has now been revealed that a trio of X-Men and two Dragon Ball characters will be hitting the Item Shop.

Following the release of Fortnite’s latest update today, data miners (via @iFireMonkey) discovered these new skins have now appeared in the game’s API. The X-Men collaboration that was unearthed sees the characters Cyclops, Colossus, and Jubilee all set land in the game for the first time. As for the Dragon Ball portion of this leak, both Android 17 and Android 18 are the latest characters on their way to Fortnite from the mega-popular anime series. Currently, Epic Games itself hasn’t confirmed that these skins are coming to Fortnite, but these leaks are about as legitimate as you can get.

This wave of new X-Men skins in Fortnite, in particular, is pretty fitting to close out Chapter 5 Season 3. This season has already seen a major presence of characters from X-Men as Weapon X, Deadpool, and Wolverine skins have all been released in recent months. Not to mention, Magneto was part of the Quest Rewards section of the C5S3 Battle Pass. Because of this, seeing Cyclops, Colossus, and Jubilee hit Fortnite is keeping up this X-Men momentum that the game has built up.

As for when all of these skins will be released, Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR has provided some broad dates to circle on the calendar. The Androids from Dragon Ball should be hitting the Fortnite Item Shop first, tentatively on August 10th. They’ll then be followed by the X-Men leader, Cyclops, alongside Jubilee and Colossus on August 12th. These dates are firm by any means and they could shift, but this is what seems likely for the time being.

Whenever more news of these skins coming to Fortnite is released officially by Epic Games, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.