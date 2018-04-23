Fortnite Item Shop Updated With New Epic Outfit

Did you guys rack up on Fortnite Battle Royale battle tiers and loot during the double XP weekend? We hope you got your fill, because now it’s time to give back by spending some shiny v-bucks on cosmetics. That’s right, the Fortnite Item Shop has been updated with an entirely new selection of outfits, gliders, emotes, and more! Here’s a quick peek at the full lineup, courtesy of FortniteIntel:

The big ticket item for today will be the new epic outfit, “Tomatohead.” It’ll set you back 1,500 v-bucks, but that’s actually not too bad. Typically the new epic outfits go for 2,000 v-bucks, so this might make it easier for some of you to pull the trigger, although admittedly, the Tomatohead doesn’t look anywhere near as cool as the Tricera Ops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re shopping on a tighter budget, you still have plenty of great options to choose from. The Googly is one of our favorite gliders in the game, and it’s only 800 v-bucks! You may have that laying around from a past purchase. The Disco Fever dance isn’t our favorite; for 800 v-bucks you’d be better off snagging the hilarious new glider or at least a new pickaxe. The Cliffhanger is also going for 800 v-bucks, and would be a nice upgrade from your standard harvesting tool if you’re still stuck on that one.

If you’re trying to plan out your spending and playing time for the week, and you’re the type of person who likes to maximize every playing session by making sure you do the most possible in the least amount of time, you’ll be glad to know that the Week 10 Battle Pass challenges have been revealed. Once again, our dudes over at FortniteIntel have everything listed out all nice and neat for you:

Search Chests in Fatal Fields (7)

Deal headshot damage to opponents (250)

Search a Chest in different named locations (12)

Skydive through floating rings (10)

Search between a Stone Circle, Wooden Bridge, and a Red RV (1) (HARD)

Eliminate Opponents (10) (HARD)

Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park (3) (HARD)

None of this week’s challenges seem especially challenging, so you should be able to knock all of those out in a day or two at the most.

Stay tuned for all of the latest Fortnite updates and leaks! We’re still waiting to see what EPIC has been planning with those meteors. Until we do, you may want to steer clear of Tilted Towers. See you on the Battle Bus!