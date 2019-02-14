‘Fortnite’ Items: What’s New and What’s Been Vaulted

A new Fortnite update is now live and brings with it a new weapon type, some much-needed improvements, and even takes out a few things from the vault.

In addition to the new Infantry Rifle added, the Bush consumable has also been improved as well as a few changes to the Hand Cannon, Rocket Launcher, and more. “Take aim and deliver accurate fire downrange with this precise semi-automatic weapon,” boasted Epic Games about their latest weapon but this definitely isn’t the only thing players have to look forward to with the latest patch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Infantry Rifle Available in Common, Uncommon and Rare variants. Deals 41, 43, 45 damage. 2x headshot multiplier. Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, and Vending Machines. Uses Medium Ammo. Fires quick-moving projectiles without damage falloff.

Improvements to the Bush consumable. Now absorbs one instance of weapon damage before being removed from the owner. Fall damage will not remove the Bush. Now translucent (for the Bush wearer only!) in order to allow for better visibility of surroundings.

Hand Cannon Epic rarity Reduced environmental damage from 150 to 100. Legendary rarity Reduced environmental damage from 157 to 105.

Rocket Launcher Shifted availability of Rocket Launchers out of Chests and into Supply Drops. Removed Rocket Launchers from Chests. Increased the chance of receiving a Rocket Launcher from Supply Drops from 25% to 50%. Epic rarity Reload speed increased from 2.66 to 3.42. Now only available from Vending Machines Legendary rarity Reload speed increased from 2.52 to 3.24.

Unvaulted Clingers Cupid’s Crossbow – Limited Time Item Epic Rarity. Infinite ammo. Bodyshot Damage: 79. Headshot Damage: 197. Can be found in Floor Loot and Chests. Does 1 environmental damage.

Vaulted Grenades



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing projectile weapons to fire inaccurately when aiming at other players from very close range.

Fixed an issue that was causing explosive splash damage to be blocked when players didn’t actually have cover.

The latest update, and the new Overtime challenges, are now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android players.

Excited about the latest improvements to the game’s items and weapons? What do you hope to see in future updates? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.