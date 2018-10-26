‘Fortnite’ and ‘Marvel’ Collide With This Jack O’Latern Concept Art

Fortnite is known for taking popular pop culture references and incorporating them into their game via emotes, skins, and events. Since the team over at Epic Games has done Marvel crossovers in the past, the draw to mash-up the two even more is undeniable. That’s exactly what this artist did when Epic revealed their ‘Hallowhead’ skin!

We’ve covered the artist account ‘MizurioOfficial’ in the past and for good reason. Their attention to detail is incredible and the way they mashup concepts is just stunningly perfect. Now they are back at it again when they noticed that Fortnite’s Hollowhead skin looked a lot like Jack O’Latern. Cue the Photoshop:

Though this account is no stranger to comic book crossovers and fan art, it’s also quite familiar with Fortnite spins as well:

The Holloween skin is one of the many new festive items available for Fortnite’s Fortnitemares Halloween event available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices! You can check out even more of this artist’s amazing work right here!