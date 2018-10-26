‘Fortnite’ and ‘Marvel’ Collide With This Jack O’Latern Concept Art

Fortnite is known for taking popular pop culture references and incorporating them into their game via emotes, skins, and events. Since the team over at Epic Games has done Marvel crossovers in the past, the draw to mash-up the two even more is undeniable. That’s exactly what this artist did when Epic revealed their ‘Hallowhead’ skin!
We’ve covered the artist account ‘MizurioOfficial’ in the past and for good reason. Their attention to detail is incredible and the way they mashup concepts is just stunningly perfect. Now they are back at it again when they noticed that Fortnite’s Hollowhead skin looked a lot like Jack O’Latern. Cue the Photoshop:
Fortnite x Marvel ! – Jack O’Lantern ! – Hey everyone! Here’s another fire practice edit I did! I thought @fortnite’s ‘Hollowhead’ skin looked a lot like Jack O’Lantern, and so I took it to photoshop to make it reality! Hope you guys like these Fortnite mashups ! – Follow me for more! @mizuriofficial
Though this account is no stranger to comic book crossovers and fan art, it’s also quite familiar with Fortnite spins as well:
WHICH ELEMENT OF NATURE IS YOUR FAVOURITE ? – Elemental Valkyrie Concepts for @valkyrae ! – Hello everyone! Recently, I saw a teaser of an upcoming ‘Avatar’ series on Netflix, and I thought of the elements. I came up with this super cool idea with mixing the nature elements with this leaked skin, ‘Valkyrie’, after watching Rae’s streams. She’s awesome, and I think this is her perfect skin. Hope you like the concepts ! – Follow me for more! @mizuriofficial
GHOSTRIDER CROSS OVER ! – Hey everyone! Decided to showcase my Ghostrider pieces I’ve done recently! I did the first one today, and its a crossover between @fortnite and the GhostRider, more specifically the new Overtaker skin :D. Hope you like the idea, and how it turned out! Enjoy ! – Follow me for more! @mizuriofficial
The Holloween skin is one of the many new festive items available for Fortnite’s Fortnitemares Halloween event available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices! You can check out even more of this artist’s amazing work right here!