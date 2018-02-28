Fortnite Jetpacks Have Been Delayed, New Hunting Rifle Arriving Instead

When the team over at Epic Games revealed that the next Legendary to drop into the game would be jetpacks, you can bet that players collectively lost their ever loving minds over the new addition. We were supposed to be getting the new item here this week, but it looks like it has been pushed back in favor of a new hunting rifle instead.

If there is one thing we can say about the developers behind the record-breaking online game, it’s that their attention to detail is impressive. They are very communicative with their player base, quick to react when an issue is reported, and are always looking for fun ways to liven up the gameplay experience. They also know when to slow down a little bit in favor of quality, and that’s ultimately what happened with the jetpack delay.

“This week’s new item is being changed from the Jetpack to the Hunting Rifle,” Epic told PC Gamer in an e-mail. “We found a last minute design issue with the Jetpack that’s going to delay its launch and we’re working on correcting it… The Jetpack will lift off at a later time. Meanwhile, you’ll be able to enjoy lots of no-scopes with the new Hunting Rifle item and a new, lucky point of interest on the map.”

With the delay, the anticipation is sort of mounting up even more, we hope that it’s not a simple cosmetic item and that players can actually use it for functional purposes. Just picturing a ton of frantic players looking for that number one spot zooming around with jetpacks is just too good for it to be cosmetic only. We can dream!

So far, all we know is that the jetpacks will be coming soon, but not soon enough. Instead, a new hunting rifle will be taking its place as well as a “new, lucky point of interest” on the map. No release date for when it will be added to the game, but at least we know the progress has come along well enough to that it was considered for release.

You know what would make that point of interest even cooler? Jetpacks.