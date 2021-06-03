Fortnite: Every Character Who Cameos in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4

We're officially two-thirds of the way through Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, and the DC Comics miniseries has provided some surprising new insight into Fortnite's lore. As DC's Dark Knight has made his way through Fortnite Island and begun to uncover the mysteries surrounding it, he's run into an array of existing playable characters from the game. The most recent issue of the series was certainly no exception, bringing some of Fortnite's most beloved characters into a new context — including having them speak. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4 from Donald Mustard, Christos Gage, Christian Duce, John Kalisz, and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know! So, exactly which characters made cameo appearances in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4? Read on to find out.

Renegade Raider (Photo: Epic Games / DC Entertainment) One of the most elusive skins from Fortnite's entire run, Renegade Raider was the Level 20 skin for the game's very first season, and has not appeared in the Item Shop in the years since. As a result, she's become a bit of a rarity and a source of bragging points among Fortnite players — and as the issue shows, her time outside of "the Loop" has allowed her to investigate some major clues about Fortnite Island.

Magnus (Photo: Epic Games / DC Entertainment) Jumping ahead a few seasons, the issue also features an appearance from Magnus, Season 5's Viking-themed take on Jonesy. A Legendary outfit in the game, Magnus is also regarded as somewhat of a rarity in Fortnite — and as the issue showed, he has the brute strength to match.

Fishstick (Photo: Epic Games / DC Entertainment) Another fan-favorite from Fortnite's history, Fishstick first appeared in the game in Season 7, and has reappeared in the Item Shop periodically in the time since. Zero Point adds some surprisingly sarcastic — as well as tragic — layers to Fishstick's story, which are sure to only further pull on fans' heartstrings.

Bandolette (Photo: Epic Games / DC Entertainment) First released in Season 8, Bandolette is the sister of Season 4 skin Bandolier, with both of them hailing from the same command squad. As Zero Point goes along, Bandolette has a surprisingly-key role in the proceedings, and she gets to exchange some verbal jabs along the way.

Aeronaut (Photo: Epic Games / DC Entertainment) While he doesn't prominently factor into the issue, there is a very brief appearance from Aeronaut, the updated version of Sky Stalker who first debuted in Season 10. Living up to is name, Aeronaut tries to use his glider to leap into the void at the edges of Fortnite's water — and fails spectacularly.

Eternal Voyager (Photo: Epic Games / DC Entertainment) Another Season 10 character who factors into the event is Voyager, the Ghost Rider-esque astronaut who was available at Level 87 of that season's Battle Pass. A commanding presence, Voyager manages to have some delightfully weird interactions with the larger gang — especially Fishstick.