Fortnite Leak Says Custom Battle Buses, Pets, and More Are Coming

One of the reasons why Fortnite took the gaming world by storm is that the team over at Epic Games created an experience that doesn’t take itself too seriously and is meant to be played solely to have. The silly skins are a perfect testament to that. Pair that with the constant influx of content and surprises, and they had a recipe for success with their Battle Royale add-on. Now it looks like it’s about to get even better because custom battle buses, pets, and more are on the way!

* LEAK * Looks like Weapon Skins may make an appearance to the game! pic.twitter.com/BflU3gM8fw — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) September 6, 2018

According to the leak above hidden away in the game’s files, we’ve got a lot to look forward to. As you can see under the cosmetics file, we’ve got new music packs, pets, possibly new toys, “vehicle decoration,” and even weapon skins. With all of the different skins for outfits and back bling, being able to customize that loadout would be amazing.

As with any leak, no matter how trustworthy, take everything with a grain of salt. Everything in speculation, even with the game files right there, until Epic Gamesthemselves make the grand reveal. Plans can change, ideas can be scrapped – there are many reasons why the above items might not make the final cut.

That being said, this Twitter user has given us very reliable information in the past and with so many players enjoying the popular Battle Royale title, we’d be amiss not to share their most recent findings.

What do you think about the possible new features coming to Fortnite? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the latest revealed items.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices!