Fortnite Leak Reveals Incredible Unused Star Wars Detail

The current Fortnite season is putting a big emphasis on content based on the Star Wars franchise. Several new skins have been added, including a design based on General Grievous. The villain comes in both his classic look from Revenge of the Sith, as well as a variant based on his Warlord Grievous design. That was already a pretty deep cut Star Wars reference, but it seems the developers at Epic Games were planning to take things even further. As discovered by @WizarConcepts on X/Twitter (via @HYPEX), Warlord Grievous has a maskless character design, which was cut from the game for some unknown reason!

The leaked General Grievous image shows a design that’s faithful to what we’ve seen in established Star Wars media. As fans have noted, the maskless look is missing a pair of tusks that should protrude from the chin, but it’s a perfect design otherwise. Some fans have speculated that Epic Games will sell a maskless variant at some point in the future, but for now, this simply appears to be cut content. Readers can see the side by side in the post embedded below.

Fortnite's artists went out of their way to model Warlord Grievous' face under the mask, even tho you'll never see it in-game 🤯



[VIA @WizarConcepts] pic.twitter.com/E2GsevW0Yj — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 17, 2025

General Grievous was one of the main villains in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. In the movie, Grievous became the de facto leader of the Separatists following the death of Count Dooku. The movie didn’t offer much in the way of background for the villain, but over time it’s been established that Grievous was a member of the Kaleesh species that was upgraded with cybernetics. The maskless Fortnite design offers a glimpse at what the Kaleesh normally look like, for those that might not be up on every aspect of Star Wars lore.

Interestingly enough, it seems that this leak is how a lot of fans first learned that Grievous is part of the Kaleesh species, and not a Droid! While the General did act as the leader of the Droid army, his body still contained several vital organs, as evidenced by his persistent cough and breathing struggles in Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan Kenobi took advantage of that weakness, and it’s eventually what led to Grievous’ death at the end of the Clone Wars.

It’s a shame that this element of General Grievous’ Fortnite design was left on the cutting room floor, but that’s just a reality of video game development. There are countless decisions that are made behind the scenes, and without any proper context, there’s no way of knowing why they were made. Chances are, most Fortnite players that purchased the Grievous skin would have kept the mask on anyway, given that it’s the character’s most iconic look. At the very least, it’s nice that this leak offered a look at just how much effort the designers put into bringing these characters to life!

