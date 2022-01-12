Fortnite Leak Reveals Arrival of Green Goblin and Mary Jane

Last month, Fortnite saw the arrival of content based on Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it seems that more will be arriving in the near future! According to reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, three NPCs will spawn at the game’s Daily Bugle location. One of those NPCs will be Mary Jane, who will be selling a web-shooter that can fire an infinite number of webs for the price of 400 Gold. @HYPEX speculates that the second of these is the Green Goblin, based on the glider animations that debuted with the Foundation this season. The third NPC, however, remains a mystery.

The original Tweet from @HYPEX can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1480191496875876353

If Mary Jane and the Green Goblin truly are coming to the game, it’s unclear exactly which versions they’ll be! In the case of the Green Goblin, it seems like a safe bet it will be the version of Norman from No Way Home. That’s probably the one most Fortnite fans are familiar with, and there should be strong demand following the character’s role in the film. A skin of the MCU version of MJ debuted in Fortnite last month, but that character’s real name is Michelle Jones, not Mary Jane. As such, it seems like this NPC will be based on the comics character, instead. Over the years, Fortnite has featured a mix of content from Marvel films and comics, and this season has already featured skins from both.

For now, readers should take this all with a grain of salt. @HYPEX has a terrific track record when it comes to Fortnite leaks, but plans in the video game industry are constantly changing. Hopefully, Epic Games will offer some kind of official announcement in the near future!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to see new Spider-Man content in Fortnite? Which versions of these characters would you most like to see?