Fortnite Leak Reveals Map Changes and a Missing Rocket

Fortnite’s map appears to be receiving some changes in an big update that alters several locations around the battle royale island.

For Fortnite players who are keen on mapping out their every move throughout the game, you might be aware of the fact that IGN has an interactive map that shows common places that treasure chests, vending machines, and more can be found. This map looks the same as the one that players pull up in their battle royale matches, or at least it usually does. The version of the map that’s live on the site now includes a few distinct differences from the one everyone’s used to, though they’re not so easy to pick up on.

The three areas changing are some of the most talked-about locations, too: Dusty Divot, the Villain’s Lair, and Tilted Towers all look a bit different on this map. You can see the full map here on IGN’s site before we break down exactly what’s changing.

Dusty Divot

Starting out small, Dusty Divot is the location that’s receiving the least impactful changes out of the three areas of the map. The only part of Dusty Divot that really looks different in the interactive map is the trees that are now growing even more inside of the crater, so aside from some more materials and flimsy shields to hide behind, the area won’t change much.

That’s not to say it won’t in the future though. Dusty Divot was formally Dusty Depot before being crushed by a meteor, so it’s a clear contender for more changes depending on what Epic Games has in store for it.

Tilted Towers

Titled Towers gets a bit more interesting than Dusty Divot. Instead of more trees being added to the sprawling urban playground, it appears that a new building will take the place of a crater that’s currently seen on the map.

Those who frequent the combat-filled area will know its layout well and know that it has a crater in it in place of a building. That’s now changed in the map that shows what’s to come, but what the building will look like inside and out remains to be seen.

Villain’s Lair

Last but not least is the Villain’s Lair, a location that’s been changing over time in Season 4 and has replace the meteors as the playerbase’s primary focus for questions and theories this season.

The location that’s found just outside of Snobby Shores has a large rocket, but it seems that it won’t be there for long. In IGN’s map, the rocket is noticeably absent from the lair, though where it’s gone and how it was launched remains to be seen. It’s unlikely that players will have control over it, but we could have another meteor situation on our hands with a rocket looming over the map as players guess where it’ll land.

When Are the Changes Coming?

Since it appears that these changes weren’t meant to be revealed just yet, Epic Games hasn’t said anything about when the map changes will happen, but many players expect them to be deployed in the game’s next update.

That update should be coming tomorrow on June 26, an update that will follow Fortnite’s weekly schedule of dropping the patches on Tuesdays and setting the challenges to go live on Thursdays. That also appears to be the same update that the Playground LTM mode is releasing, so players will have more than enough time and space to hop into games by themselves and take in the changes before seeing them in a real match.