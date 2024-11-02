Fortnite Leak Has Players Expecting a Mario Crossover

Fortnite‘s new Remix of Chapter 2 is already bringing shoes, Snoop Dogg, and much more with it, but some of the behind-the-scenes assets players have discovered has the community thinking that a long-awaited crossover may finally be happening. Images showing a cube that sure looks a lot like a block from the Super Mario games have been spotted in Fortnite‘s files as the new Chapter 2 Remix update started going live, and if the leak plays out like Fortnite players hope it will, we may finally see Nintendo play ball with Fortnite after all.

Twitter user and Fortnite insider iFireMonkey shared some assets on social media this week that showed some yellow blocks with white question marks in the center. Even if you don’t play Fortnite and only casually dabble in Nintendo games, it’s pretty much impossible to not think of the Super Mario games when seeing that kind of asset. In the post, iFireMonkey said that the question mark block was apparently categorized as a vehicle cosmetic.

Random Flipbook asset for some type of Vehicle cosmetic pic.twitter.com/n224dVEsvn — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 2, 2024

According to iFireMonkey, the file is named “MC Box,” so that “M” could be for “Mario,” but it doesn’t really explain the “C” part of MC Box. This being categorized as a vehicle cosmetic obviously makes one think of Mario Kart, but it’s also worth pointing out that the question blocks in the Mario Kart games that you get your items from are typically transparent, not yellow. The yellow blocks are typically reserved for the mainline Mario games, so plenty of questions left unanswered here over a suspicious block that’s not even live in Fortnite.

But that hasn’t stopped Fortnite players from being all in already on the idea of a Mario crossover happening thanks to these blocks being spotted. Vehicles are already in Fortnite and have been for awhile now, and there’s also the Rocket Racing mode to speak of, so there’s definitely room for something related to Mario Kart if that’s what this is about. Given Nintendo’s historical hesitancy to engage in crossovers like ones Fortnite has so often, it seems more likely that we’d get something related to vehicles rather than an actual Nintendo character that players can buy from the Item Shop. It’s difficult to imagine Nintendo allowing Mario to shoot guns and do half of the emotes that are in Fortnite, let alone the idea of someone on an Xbox, PlayStation, or PC being able to play as Mario, so a vehicle collab seems more likely if that’s indeed what this is implying.

Assets shared on socials during the Apple vs. Epic Games legal battles made it clear that at least on Epic Games’ part, there was a desire at one point to have Nintendo involved in crossovers. Collabs with other platforms’ characters like Kratos from God of War and Master Chief from the Halo games were shown in the crossover ideas and have already happened. An image of Samus Aran from the Metroid games was shown as well, but neither her nor anything else from Nintendo has crossed over into Fortnite just yet.