Fortnite Leaker Reveals New Look at Spider-Man Skins

Spider-Man has been available in Fortnite for a little while now, and fans already have some cool optional looks for the web-spinner. However, players that want something a little different for the hero can check out the game’s new Super Level Styles. These snazzy new color schemes include Photo Negative (blue), Scarlet Blackout (a red that seems similar to Miles Morales’ original costume), and Gilded Reality (yellow). These options were announced as part of today’s new update, and can be unlocked by progressing past level 140 in the Battle Pass.

The three designs were shared on Twitter by Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1470684432524881921

So far, reception to the designs is a bit mixed! Spider-Man has had a lot of great costumes over the years, and while Fortnite currently offers his classic, Symbiote, and Future Foundation designs, there are so many more that could be offered. If a Miles Morales costume doesn’t end up coming to the game, the Scarlet Blackout design would be a nice compromise, but it’s possible we could see more in the future.

Spider-Man is just the latest Marvel hero to come to Fortnite. Over the last few years, fans have had the opportunity to play as some of the Marvel Universe’s most popular characters, including Iron Man, Wolverine, Venom, and more. With Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing in theaters this week, the timing couldn’t be better for the hero to appear in the game, and a lot of players seem happy with the new web-swinging mechanics. Spider-Man is easily Marvel’s biggest hero, so it’s not surprising to see the character get a big spotlight in Fortnite, and it will be interesting to see if there’s even more to come this season!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you planning to unlock these costumes in Fortnite? What do you think of the new season thus far?