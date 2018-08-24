Fortnite Leak Reveals Three New Weapons Coming Soon, Including a Flame Thrower

As is the case when any Fortnite update goes live, the dataminers come out to play and have found a couple of new interesting weapons coming to the game. The latest leak comes hot on the heels of that massive cosmetic items revelation just yesterday, but this find is all about that fire power.

The latest leak comes from dataminer @FNBRLeaks on Twitter. Their latest find shows off the Flame Thrower, a Quad Launcher, and the new Shockwave Grenade coming soon:

Name: Shockwave Grenade (Legendary Impulse Grenade)

Desc: Toodle pip! pic.twitter.com/yr2yNthXCN — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) August 23, 2018

A Flame Thrower may be coming to Battle Royale soon new “Thrower” files have been added to the game. pic.twitter.com/Gx2m3NpcqX — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) August 23, 2018

On top of the Flame Thrower, a Quad Launcher / Military Rocket (Originally From StW) may be added and introduced to Battle Royale pic.twitter.com/K3OIeGKHZC — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) August 23, 2018

As with any leak, no matter how trustworthy, take everything with a grain of salt. Everything in speculation, even with the game files right there, until Epic Games themselves make the grand reveal. Plans can change, ideas can be scrapped – there are many reasons why the above items might not make the final cut.

That being said, this Twitter user has given us very reliable information in the past and with so many players enjoying the popular Battle Royale title, we’d be amiss not to share their most recent findings. Personally I’m stoked to see the possible addition of a Flame Thrower. I like to drop in and cause mayhem, so that weapon just screams my play style. A new Grenade would be nifty as well.

What do you think about the possible new weapons coming to Fortnite? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the three new items.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!

