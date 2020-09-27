Fortnite Leak Reveals Upcoming Rocket League Tie-In

✖

Epic Games recently made Rocket League a free-to-play title, and the publisher wasted no time kicking-off a tie-in event with Fortnite. It seems, however, that the tie-in just might go both ways, as @Sizzyleaks has shared evidence of a Rocket League-related POI coming at some point in the near future. In images and a video shared on Twitter, @Sizzyleaks revealed posters and trophies related to Rocket League located inside of a house in Fortnite. Whether or not this will end up part of a bigger tie-in remains to be seen. The images and video can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

Rocket League's developer, Psyonix, was purchased by Epic Games in 2019. Now that the game is a free-to-play title, it stands to reason that a lot more players might give Rocket League a try! Given the massive popularity of Fortnite, it's not surprising to see Epic Games making an effort to tie the two games together. If the publisher can get even a fraction of the Fortnite audience interested in checking out Rocket League, it could give the latter game a big boost. It will be interesting to see if Epic Games can manage to make the game grow in a significant way!

As of this writing, this seems like a pretty minor tie-in, and it's much smaller than the Fortnite tie-in currently happening in Rocket League. Of course, a more significant tie-in in Fortnite would likely come after the current season. Fortnite often has multiple events happening within the same season, but Chapter 2 Season 4 has remained predominantly centered around its tie-in with Marvel Comics. While Fortnite has featured Marvel-related content in the past, this is the first time that Marvel's characters have played a significant role in the season's narrative. A number of the most popular heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe have appeared in the game over the last few weeks, including Iron Man, Thor, Wolverine, and, most recently, Blade.

