Fortnite: How to Get the Superman Skin

Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite kicked off to great fanfare on Tuesday, introducing fans to a wide array of new content for the Epic Games battle royale. That includes a number of new skins to unlock, ranging from original Fortnite characters to surprising heroes from existing pop culture — including DC Comics' Superman. Season 7 will provide players with the opportunity to unlock multiple skins, a loading screen, and various accessories tied to the Man of Steel, and if you would like to add them to your collection, Fortnite will provide a relatively easy way to do so — but with a bit of a catch.

For starters, Superman is only included for players who have the Season 7 Battle Pass, so it is recommended that you purchase that first and foremost. The new Battle Pass brings back Fortnite's old Battle Star rewards system, which is now being used to allow players to redeem items largely in the order of their choosing. Superman and his entire set of cosmetics will be available to redeem through this system, but they won't be available until August 12th, midway through the season. This means that players will need to accumulate enough Battle Stars to spend on the cosmetics, which should be relatively easy to do for even casual players of the game.

Once the Superman set is available in August, it looks like the wait will definitely be worthwhile, as it will include an array of items. The set will offer four skins — a Clark Kent skin in his civilian costume, a Superman skin, and Black Suit variations of both skins. There also will be a spray modeled after the Superman logo, a back bling themed after the Daily Planet logo, and an emoji of Superman. The second page of cosmetics will include Superman's cape as a glider, a loading screen, a banner icon, and even a pickaxe themed after the Fortress of Solitude crystals.

