Fortnite Season 7 Llamas Are Acting Real Weird

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is here, and like the leaks, and eventually, the teases, suggested, aliens have arrived. And as you would expect many changes and additions have been made. For example, Llamas are now acting weird. While Season 7 has made minimal map changes, one change players will notice while exploring the island is that Llamas are now alive, and can run away when you try and raid them for their goodies inside.

As you can see in the video below, they have more health than they used to and are nowhere near as easy to kill. However, if you shoot them, they will slowly drip loot until their health bar is depleted, causing them to explode and spill the entire loot collection inside.

Of course, as a result, Llamas now attract more attention than ever, which makes going for them riskier than ever. Not only could players be camping them, but shooting the Llama as it runs away will attract players to your location.

Alive Llamas Footage! (Thanks to Sam on Discord) pic.twitter.com/0ds2aKgLlO — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this change is permanent, for Season 7, or a limited-time ordeal. Whatever the case, don't be surprised when you shoot a Llama and it takes off.

As for why this is happening, it's unclear. It's obviously a feature, but narrative-wise there's been zero explanation from Epic Games. If this changes, or if Epic Games provides any more information about the aforementioned mystery, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game -- including all of the latest on Season 7 -- click here or check out the relevant links listed right below:

