Fortnite: How to Get the Rick Sanchez Skin

✖

Fortnite’s Season 7 has brought with it another crossover with Rick and Morty now part of the alien-themed season and the battle royale game overall. As part of that crossover, the irreverent and ingenious Rick Sanchez has been added to the game as an outfit for players to collect. It might be a while before we see tons of players running around as Rick, however, since the skin is locked behind the battle pass tiers and isn’t exactly a skin you’d get early on during your progression.

The Rick skin from Rick and Morty was first spotted in the battle pass trailer for the new season alongside a skin for Superman, too. After being teased that way, players found that the skin itself is actually buried deep within the battle pass. It’s all the way back on Page 10 of the season’s progression system which means that you’ll be grinding for a while before it’s yours.

Rick looks sick, ngl pic.twitter.com/Untq6C6t7S — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 8, 2021

To get the skin, you’ll have to first reach Page 10 of that pass. That would require claiming 90 different rewards from the battle pass using the reintroduced Battle Star system or simply reaching level 90 this season. Either way, it’s going to take a while.

Once you get to the tenth page in the battle pass, you’ll see a couple of different Rick and Morty items there. Rick’s is unsurprisingly the most expensive among them as far as the Battle Star prices go, so you’ll still be grinding away at the skin even whenever you get to that page. If you plan on getting the Rick Sanchez skin as soon as possible, it’s best you start saving up your Battle Stars before you reach Page 10 to make sure you’re equipped to purchase it quicker.

These new Battle Stars are actually an older feature brought back to let players “purchase” things from the battle pass in a preferred order. They’ll help you get certain things quicker than others, but some things like the Rick skin still will take time.

There’s no skin for Morty, a character who usually shies away from combat but is nonetheless well acquainted with it, but you can get a pickaxe outfitted with the character’s face. Other Rick and Morty cosmetics include emotes as well as an alternate style for Rick among other items to collect from the tenth battle pass page.

Fortnite’s Season 7 is now live with the new battle pass and much more to work through.