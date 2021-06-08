Fortnite: How the New Battle Stars System Works

✖

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is live, in case you somehow missed it, and it includes a fairly major shakeup in the way this season's Battle Pass functions. Specifically, the new Battle Pass has brought back Battle Stars with a slight twist. Basically, rather than unlocking specific awards based on Battle Pass levels, players will be able to unlock a series of different awards using earned Battle Stars, largely in the order that they choose to do so. It's not terribly complicated, but there are some things to know about it.

How Do I Earn Battle Stars?

Actually earning Battle Stars is simple and painless. Every single time you level up, regardless of whether that is through play like completing challenges or simply buying a Battle Pass level, you earn five Battle Stars. That's it! Best of all? All players earn Battle Stars regardless of whether they have the Battle Pass, and each page of the Battle Pass includes options for those players to pick up.

Let’s talk about Battle Stars and the all-new Battle Pass! To help us break it down we’ve brought in a special guest to give us all the details ⭐👀 #FortniteInvasionhttps://t.co/GkYTSk61TC pic.twitter.com/cBybQLBpzz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2021

How Do I Spend Battle Stars?

As players progress through the season, they will unlock further Battle Pass pages with distinct rewards. For example, Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty is only available at one of the highest pages, which means most folks will only get the skin later this season if at all. You can save up or spend your Battle Stars to grab various cosmetics on the individual pages, and each page also has a special locked reward that will only be available to purchase with Battle Stars if players have unlocked all of the other rewards on that page.

As noted above, Fortnite itself is now in Chapter 2 - Season 7 as of today and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is playing Chapter 2 - Season 7 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the new Fortnite season? Do any of the new Battle Pass skins interest you?