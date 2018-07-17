Fortnite Leak Suggests Vehicle Skins Coming Soon

Epic Games’ Fortnite took the gaming world by storm when it first announced the title’s free-to-play Battle Royale mode. Since then, the player count continues to rise and new features are added weekly. With the inclusion of vehicles now for Season 5 (come on, those Karts are awesome!), it appears that the skins won’t be just limited to heroes and gliders in the near future. At least, according to the most recent leak.

Thanks to the crew over at @FNBRLeaks on Twitter, we’ve got a look at the files in-game that suggest Golf Cart (ATK) customization is on the horizon. According to the datamined files, it appears that a Llama Mesh is going to be the first skin to be featured.

Videos by ComicBook.com

* LEAK * Vehicle Decorations aka Golf Cart (ATK) Customization may come soon. Looks like Epic is testing they’re first decoration with a Llama Mesh (Model). pic.twitter.com/NmoY5nI83F — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) July 16, 2018

Part of the fun in Battle Royale is the daily rotation of in-shop items. From Gliders, to Pickaxes, Emotes, and hero skins themselves – there are a lot of different ways to customize a player’s toon when on the hunt for that illusive Victory Royale.

Though every leak like this should be taken with a grain of salt until Epic Games themselves confirms any new feature, this account has provided nothing but solid leaks from day one. These aren’t “he said, she said” rumors, these are found directly within the game’s files themselves.

Personally, I’d love to see vehicle customization! If they generate enough interest (and let’s be honest, revenue), that might just be the motivation the team needs to add even more vehicles to the game itself. Variety is key, after all, and this studio has been about their player base since day one. Plus … a Kart with a Llama skin? Come on, that just sounds cool.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. The free-to-play Battle Royale mode will also be making its way over onto Android devices, though a specific release date has yet to be set at this time.