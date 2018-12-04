‘Fortnite’ Begins To See Snowfall Ahead of Leaked Event

Earlier last month, we shared a few changes noted in the world of Fortnite that seems to hint at a coming snowstorm about to crash into the battle royale game, and now players are starting to see a delicate snowfall in the battle royale game.

It’s snowing at spawn island! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/xCuQ1MgfL4 — Fortnite News – fnbr.news (@FortniteBR) December 4, 2018

At the spawn match before a new game begins, players can see a subtle snowfall raining down. This is just the beginning of what’s to come, especially if the recent Season 7 teaser is anything to go for. It’s about to get a lot colder in the world created by Epic Games.

According to the first report, “Snow will most likely come into the game according to Athena (Battle Royale) Footstep Sound Files. In the first attached picture shows Character Footstep sounds, After reading the sound asset, it’ll call other snow sound files, which are highlighted [in the first tweet].”

The Twitter account then added about the sound files themselves, “I made sure to check and these sounds are NOT the same as the Snow Sounds at Viking Village. So, this can conclude the fact that we will most likely see a snow map during Christmas!”

As far as the earlier hints go, Fortnite players have noticed that there are some suspicious looking clouds a-breakin’ south of Flush Factory. The clouds may seem insignificant at first glance, but could actually be just the evidence needed in addition to the castles and cosmetic leaks from earlier this month.

With the Fortnite map now back to its original condition following the Fortnitemares Halloween event and the arrival of Winter, it makes perfect sense that a snow-themed change would be on the horizon, though to what degree is still up in the air. In traditional Epic Games fashion, we don’t have any confirmation yet but half the fun is trying to figure it out before official information goes live.

For now, we wait. And while the wait goes on, feel free to check out Fortnite available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

Thoughts on what’s next for Fortnite? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter for even more battle royale goodness @DirtyEffinHippy.