Fortnite Reveals New LeBron James Skins

Fortnite developer Epic Games today officially announced that basketball pro and Space Jam: A New Legacy star LeBron James will officially join the Icon Series within the video game, bringing skins, gear, and more to the title later this week on July 14th. The actual reveal today is perhaps one of the worst-kept secrets in recent Fortnite history after the trial between Apple and Epic Games revealed that a LeBron James skin was in the works earlier this year followed by a leak last week that LeBron James would be the next Icon Series skin. Regardless, it is now officially official: LeBron James is in Fortnite.

Specifically, two different "Outfits" for LeBron James will be released, but both come with the Nike LeBron 19 equipped. The LeBron James Outfit is, according to Epic Games, a mix of "LeBron's on-court and pre-game persona," and it includes the King's Back Bling. The King James Gear Bundle, which will be available at the same time, includes the Lion Pickaxe, Wingspan Glider, and The Silencer emote. The outfit, back bling, pickaxe, and glider will all include a slider that allows players to shift through different gold variations.

MVP. Global Icon. Gold Medalist. The King has arrived. @KingJames is bringing his legacy to the Icon Series. Read our blog for info about his Outfits, Gear and more.https://t.co/cfF6AmKqjA pic.twitter.com/8WklIyTRqz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 12, 2021

The second "Outfit" is Tune Squad LeBron, which is obviously inspired by his look in the upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy. The outfit also includes a Taco Tuesday variant and Pack Supreme Back Bling. If you just can't choose between the two, a special King James Bundle pairs the outfits and back blings together with a Court's in Session loading screen.

The new LeBron James Icon Series skins and other related gear are set to join Fortnite on July 14th at 8PM ET/5PM PT. Fortnite itself is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 7 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is playing Chapter 2 - Season 7 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

