Fortnite Fan Puts a Colorful Spin on Level 100 Ragnarok Skin

Fortnite Season 5 has tons of new skins, features, and map changes for players to enjoy and we’re only in week 1! There is so much left for fans of the wildly popular battle royale title from Epic Games to discover, and max level skins to unlock. One of our favorites is a pretty sweet Thor Ragnarok tribute, even called Ragnarok, but one fan took the detailed design and took it to the next level.

It’s simple, but the concept behind it is what makes this especially cool. In the image below, you can see the high-tier skin in different colors, which would be an amazing incentive for Battle Pass owners to grind even more. Many fellow Redditors took to the comment section to express their appreciation, even saying that this would be an interesting way to institute more unlockable options for certain feats completed in-game.

Personally, I’m a bit partial to the purple just because that’s my favourite color. The hue of it just works really well with the white of the bone, and though purple usually signifies ‘happier’ connotations, he looks even more menacing than that of red – at least to me. But I do like the original blue, my hardcore love for Diablo III: Reaper of Souls makes that colour scheme all but impossible to ignore.

What do you guys think? Would you like to see Epic Games implement a color scheme for their high-tiered skins? Perhaps additional challenges in order to unlock specific colors? Sound off with what you’d like to se in the comment section below!

There are other unlockable skins as well, including my personal favourite Drift. One thing is for sure, it’s that Season 5 is going full force and we are absolutely loving it! You can learn more about how to unlock the Not-Kratos skin right here from our previous coverage.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!